Dine-in facilities resume in hotels, restaurants in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): Dine-in facilities have resumed in hotels and restaurants in Mohali after the state government earlier allowed to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50 per cent capacity.

"It's a good decision by the government. All preparations have been done. The temperature of customers will be checked, sanitisation will be done and we are working with less staff," a hotel owner said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab.

The restaurants, hotels, among others, however, will have to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) as ordered by the government.

With this, the restaurants can now provide dine-in facility till 8 pm with 50 per cent strength or 50 guests, whichever is less.

The hotels have been forbidden to open their bars, however, liquor can be served in rooms and restaurants as permitted under the Excise policy. The marriage halls, banquets, and open venues too can hold parties, marriages with upto 50 persons, excluding the catering staff. (ANI)

