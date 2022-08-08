Dinesh Chandra denies speculation of tussle between JD-U, BJP as Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Janata Dal-United MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav denied speculation of a tussle between JD-U and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting and the resignation of RCP Singh from JD-U.

While talking to ANI, Chandra said, "To speculate that there's some tussle (between JDU & BJP) just because CM Nitish Kumar didn't attend NITI Aayog meeting isn't appropriate. Many CMs didn't attend meetings. He has regularly attended the meetings, but this time Deputy CM was sent there."

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been holding meetings with MLAs and MPs every 2-4 months, earlier questions were never raised but why are questions being raised now? The meeting has been called & we all will attend it," he added.



On being asked whether Maharashtra's political crisis will occur in Bihar as well, he said, "there must have been some talk of RCP Singh not getting a Rajya Sabha ticket earlier and later resigned."

"Now, RCP Singh has resigned, and he withdrew from the party, because of this there will be an earthquake in JDU, there is no such possibility as people come and go," he added.

On being asked about Nitish Kumar calling a key meeting of JD(U) MPs, and MLAs, Chandra said, "Nitish Kumar has called a meeting, now people are feeling what will happen, and what will not happen. From time to time, in two months, four months, he has a meeting with MLAs and also has a meeting with MPs, at first there is no question but this time everyone is discussing what is the matter, why the meeting has been called, the Chief Minister can hold a meeting with the MPs of the party and if he has called a meeting, then everyone will go.

Earlier on Sunday, Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while RCP Singh announced his exit from the party after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations on Saturday. (ANI)

