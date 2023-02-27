Dinesh Gowala thanks PM Modi mentioning him in 'Mann ki Baat'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Dinesh Gowala, a resident of the Kamrup district of Assam, has won the second prize in a national-level competition by the Ministry of Culture. He won the second prize for his Lori or lullaby which got a special mention in the 98th edition of Mann ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elated with his success, the postgraduate student at Guwahati University thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A competition was organised by the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India. I was awarded the second prize in the Lori writing competition. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting my Lori to the people of the country through his Mann ki Baat programme," said Dinesh.



"I am very happy and proud for being able to represent Assam at the National level," he said.

"It was a competition organised by the Ministry Of Culture in which I won the 3rd rank. PM Modi mentioned my song in his 'Mann Ki Baat' today for which I felt appreciated. I want to work in the literature field in future," said Deepak Vats, the winner of 'The Maithli Patriotic Song Writing Competition'.

In his 98th 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a lot of topics while also declaring the winners of 'Unity Day' speciawinnel three competitions.

Before announcing the name of the winners, Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends, you might remember that on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary i.e. 'Unity Day', we talked of three competitions in 'Mann Ki Baat'. These competitions -- 'Geet' - Patriotic Songs, 'Lullabies' and 'Rangoli' -- were held on this day. I am glad to inform you, that more than 5 lakh people from more than 700 districts across the country participated at these events enthusiastically. Children, adults and even the elderly enthusiastically participated and entries were sent in more than 20 languages. Many many congratulations to all the participants in these competitions from my side. Each one of you, in your own right, is a champion, and an art seeker. You all have shown how much love you have for the diversity and culture of your country."

