Dinesh Kumar Khara appointed as SBI chairman for 3 years

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Government on Tuesday appointed Managing Director, State Bank of India (SBI), Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of the bank for three years effective from October 7.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, appointed as Chairman of the bank for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of his taking over charge of the post on or after 7.10.2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on October 7.

On August 28, Bank Board Bureau had recommended the appointment of Dinesh Kumar Khara to the post of chairman of the State Bank of India.

Khara did his Masters in Business Administration from FMS New Delhi and is a post-graduate in Commerce. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). Khara joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1984 and has over 33 years of experience in all facets of Commercial banking such as retail credit, SME/corporate credit, deposit mobilization, international banking operations and branch management. (ANI)