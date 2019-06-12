Dineshwar Sharma (right) meeting Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (left)
Dineshwar Sharma (right) meeting Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (left)

Dineshwar Sharma meets J-K Governor to discuss internal security situation, Amarnath Yatra arrangements

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:15 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Dineshwar Sharma, Union Special Representative for Dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss range of issues including the internal security situation and arrangements made for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
Sharma apprised Governor about his gathered opinion regarding the political and developmental aspirations of people across the state.
Other issues that were discussed during the meeting were related to recent initiatives taken by the Administration for ensuring equitable development of the state and bringing accountability and transparency in the administrative setup and initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of youth.
From past few days, there has been a spike in terror activities in the Valley.
The 46-day-long Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. (ANI)

