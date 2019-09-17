Dip in cash offerings received by Lalbaughcha Raja this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Lalbaughcha Raja received lesser cash offerings this time compared to last year, which is being attributed to the slowing down of the economy.

The Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal concluded its annual auction of offerings by devotees on Monday.

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal said, "The cash received in offerings to Lord Ganesha were Rs 6,05,00,000 while in the previous year it was Rs 6,50,00,000. It is a difference of Rs 50 lakh from the previous year and the economic slowdown might be one of the cause."

Salvi said, "Apart from cash, 5 kg silver mace, 1kg gold biscuits and 1.237 gms silver vessels were offered to the idol."

Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most famed Ganpati idols in Mumbai. (ANI)

