Direct flight to Morocco will boost bilateral trade, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that direct flight connectivity between the state and Morocco will boost trade relations.

"Direct flight connectivity between the state of Karnataka and Morocco will boost trade relations and transactions will be benefitting both," Narayan said on Friday.



Participating in the roadshow organized by the AMDIE (a Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency) in partnership with the Embassy of Morocco to promote "Morocco Now" aiming to attract investments from Karnataka in Morocco, he said: "The state of Karnataka is keen on strengthening bilateral trade relations."

Appreciating the initiative taken up by the AMDIE, Narayan said, "Both Karnataka and Morocco, should get mutual benefit from the massive human resources that exists in the global city of Bengaluru."

"Morocco has huge potential in the tourism sector and Karnataka has been a pioneer in emerging technologies. Morocco should consider providing tax rebates to companies from the state which are keen on investing in Morocco," he said. (ANI)

