Direct tax collections up due to confidence of taxpayers in I-T dept: CBDT chief

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Faceless assessment, faceless appeals and online facilities have provided confidence to taxpayers, so they are discharging their tax obligations and this is the main reason why direct tax collection surpassed revised budget estimate for 2020-21, says taxes">Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Net direct tax collections for the financial year 2020-21 were 9.45 lakh crore, which is an upswing despite an extremely challenging year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mody said, "Taxpayers have confidence in the income tax department, I am thankful to them that despite the lockdown they believe that income tax department is standing with them and they honestly discharged their tax obligation." Our revised estimate was Rs 9.05 lakh crore but now on the provisional figures of direct tax collections for the Financial Year 2020-21 show that net collections are at Rs 9.45 lakh crore which shows growth of almost 5%. The above figures are as yet provisional and subject to change pending final collation of data of collections, he said

Mody said that situation was tough for tax payers and for officers of his dept as well. Taxpayers have deposited their tax working from home and the officers were also working from home. "We had provided them hassle-free online atmosphere which resulted surplus tax collection. Result and experience shows that if we provide maximum facilities and services to taxpayers then we can give better result in future also," he said.

Mody said, "We are confident that we will achieve the direct tax collection target for current financial year which is Rs 11.08 lakh crore. Simplification is the focus of income tax department. A taxpayer who files return is getting their refund well before time. I would like to appeal tax payers to regularly start checking their my account on e-filing portal. Those not registered may register because we are in communication with tax payers through my account of https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/"

Talking about Vivad Se Vishwas scheme which expired on March 31, Mody said that this scheme was brought to reduce litigation. "First we increased the monetary limit, accepted the court judgment and decided not to appeal against them. Through Vivad Se Vishwas scheme we had reduced legacy dispute cases by one third. Department has settled around 1.48 lakh cases and got around Rs 54,000 crores through this scheme which is a big success." (ANI)