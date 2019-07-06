Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Friday. Pic courtesy: LS TV
Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Friday. Pic courtesy: LS TV

Direct tax revenue increases by 78 pc in last five years

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The direct tax revenue has significantly increased by over 78 per cent from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to about Rs 11.37 lakh crore in last five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
The increase has been significant in last couple of years due to slew of efforts taken by the government, she said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament.
The direct tax revenue grew by 19.13 percent to Rs 1,002,741 crore in 2017-18 (Rs 841,713 crore in 2016-17) and by 13.46 per cent in 2018-19. The number of taxpayers also increased by 48 per cent over the period 2013-14 to 2017-18 -- from 5.71 crore taxpayers to 8.4 crore taxpayers -- due to various initiatives and taxpayer outreach programmes.
The Budget proposals mention that effective tax rates for higher income group individuals having taxable income from Rs two crore to Rs five crore and Rs five crore and above are proposed to be increased by three per cent and seven per cent respectively.
"In view of rising income levels, those in the highest income bracket need to contribute more to the nation's development," said Sitharaman.
Those having annual income upto Rs five lakh are not required to pay any income tax. This includes self-employed as well as small traders, salary earners and senior citizens, she added.
The Budget proposes to make return filing compulsory for people who have deposited more than Rs one crore in a current account in a year or who have spent more than Rs two lakh on foreign travel or more than Rs one lakh on electricity consumption in a year.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:56 IST

Man arrested for pelting stones at Hanuman temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli area on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:39 IST

Payal Tadvi's suicide note recovered from her phone, says her lawyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A suicide note left behind by Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life after alleged harassment by her senior colleagues, has been recovered by the forensic department, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Himachal: Shrikhand yatra to start from July 15

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The uphill yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Kullu district, considered among the most difficult pilgrimages in the country is set to commence from July 15 and go on till July 25 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

UP: Woman, granddaughter shot dead by unidentified assailants

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman and her granddaughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kanpur's Chakeri area, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police arrests man for raping five-year-old

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:21 IST

Central budget disappointing, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party Chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dubbed the Union Budget as "disappointing" and said that it was not in accordance with the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Promise to provide scholarship to 1 cr Muslim students not...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfiling the promise of providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students in the Union Budge

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:48 IST

Chamoli gears up to tackle plastic menace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): To combat the surmounting plastic waste left behind by an influx of tourists here, the Chamoli municipality is set to implement a plan to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

EFLU, IIM-V sign MoU for 'capacity-building, skill development'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

India set to become 'financial superpower': Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday lauded the government for presenting a "developmental" Union budget and said that the country has taken a step towards becoming a financial superpower.

Read More
iocl