Director General Indian Coast Guard meets Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry [India], Sept 28 (ANI): K Natarajan Director General Indian Coast Guard on Saturday met Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas here.

Natarajan who is also President'sTatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) awardee, was in Puducherry to take stock of the preparedness of operational assets of Indian Coast Guard with the purpose of strengthening coastal security mechanism for the coast of the Union Territory.

At the request of Natarajan, the Lt. Governor assured the support of Government of Puducherry in developing the infrastructures of Coast Guard Station at the Union territory to protect effectively the coasts and the lives of fisherfolk here. (ANI)

