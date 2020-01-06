Director General NCC meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday.

"Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today," the Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

A separate Defence Ministry statement said that the annual press conference during the NCC Republic Day Camp (RDC) here, the DG NCC highlighted the major role of NCC in empowering the youth in nation-building, creating social awareness, community development, environment protection, sports and adventure among them. (ANI)

