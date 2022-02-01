Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga reviews construction work of coronation Pillar STP

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant is one of the biggest STPs in the country. With the completion of this project, 318 MLD of wastewater will stop going into the river Yamuna, informed the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The work on the STP is in an advanced stage of completion, according to a press statement from the Ministry.

The Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant in Delhi was visited on Monday by the Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga, G. Asok Kumar, to take stock of the ongoing construction work.

This STP will treat 318 MLD of wastewater at an estimated cost of Rs 515 crore, out of which 414 crore is the capital cost, the statement read.

A total of 50 per cent of the capital cost is borne by National Mission for Clean Ganga. The work on Coronation Pillar was sanctioned in December 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in February this year.



Mentioning that the government has been working for the revival of Ganga and its tributaries across the country, Kumar said: "The pollution in River Yamuna has been a concern for the NGT and the Centre. The work on 318 MLD Coronation STP is nearing completion and shall be completed by February end. With the completion of this project, 318 MLD of wastewater will stop going into River Yamuna."

He added that NMCG along with DJB has been working on 10 other STP projects also in the National Capital and the work went on considerably well even during the Covid-19 restrictions.

These projects are being monitored by the NGT. "The work on Okhla STP, Asia's biggest STP is also going on quite well and these projects will help in restoring the Nirmalta of River Yamuna," the ministry said.

Delhi, presently, generates an estimated sewage flow of 3273 MLD out of which 2340 MLD sewage is treated against the installed capacity of 2624 MLD. There is a discharge of 933 MLD untreated sewage into the river Yamuna.

A total of 12 projects for the treatment of 1385 MLD sewage have been taken up at a cost of Rs. 2354 crore under Namami Gange Program in Delhi, to abate the pollution in River Yamuna.

The work of building new plants and expanding the horizon of technical efficiency of old sewage treatment plants as well as laying and rehabilitating sewers is being tirelessly carried out. (ANI)

