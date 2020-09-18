Director General Ordnance Services visits AOC Centre in Secunderabad

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): Lieutenant General Dalip Singh, Director General Ordnance Services (DGOS) and Senior Colonel Commandant Army Ordnance Corps, visited the AOC Centre in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday.

"On his arrival, the General Officer was presented with 'Samman Guard' by a smartly turned out contingent of AOC Centre. He paid homage to the martyrs of Army Ordnance Corps at the War Memorial of AOC Centre in a solemn ceremony," an official statement said.



It said that the event was attended by all ranks of the AOC Centre and added that the DGOS held a 'Sainik Sammelan' and conveyed his deep appreciation on the high level of proficiency, professionalism and devotion to duty by all ranks of AOC.

"The General Officer, who was on a farewell visit to AOC Centre, is superannuating on September 30, 2020, after putting in 39 years of distinguished service," the statement said.

It further said that the General Officer amongst various other coveted appointments during the service had also commanded AOC Centre for December 2013 to March 2016. (ANI)

