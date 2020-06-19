Directorate General of Foreign Trade lifts export ban on Hydroxychloroquine API, its formulations

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Thursday lifted the export ban on Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations.
Earlier, the Union Health Ministry issued a fresh clinical management protocol for COVID-19 patients.
As per the latest protocol, the health ministry has described the use of investigational therapies--Remdesivir, Convalescent plasma, Tocilizumab, and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on coronavirus patients. (ANI)
Jun 18, 2020
