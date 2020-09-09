Disagree with Ranaut's PoK remark, but BMC should take action against all illegal constructions: BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday said that he does not agree with those who compare Mumbai to Pakistan even if the person is Kangana Ranaut and added that the action taken by the BMC against the actor should be taken against all illegal constructions.

"We disagree with everyone including Kangana Ranaut who compares Mumbai to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). But the action that was taken by the BMC against the actor (demolishing her office) should be taken against all illegal constructions," Shelar said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"From tomorrow, the BJP will demand that BMC Commissioner should take action against illegal constructions within 24 hours," he added.

The BJP MLA further said that it is the duty of democratically elected governments to infuse a sense of security among all citizens. "It is the job of Maharashtra government to provide safety and security to all people coming to Mumbai," he said.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai here.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city. (ANI)

