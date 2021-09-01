Disagreements part of democracy but MPs need to maintain dignity of Parliament: Om Birla

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): Expressing his anguish over the uproar in the Parliament during the recently concluded Monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the members of the Houses must maintain the dignity while sharing their views.

Birla, who was on the visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said that agreements and disagreements are a part of the democracy but the members should maintain certain decency while debating over an issue.

"The members of Parliament have the privilege to express their views. I always try that they get extra time in the Parliament to share their opinions," he said.

"India's democracy is a democracy of free expressions, a democracy of elected institutions of the people. Agreements and disagreements are part of the democracy but I expect the members to maintain certain decency in the Parliament."

"Parliament should work ethically, our conduct should be such that we can play the guiding role for other democratic institutions," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.



The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on August 11 bringing an end to a month-long Monsoon Session. The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The lower house was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, earlier today, met with the representatives of District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs) and Panchayats at Gulmarg.

"Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) are working towards the development of the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir has now moved towards peace and prosperity," Birla said after the meeting.

Birla assured public representatives not to be worried about their safety as the Central government and security agencies are committed to provide complete security to every public representative and the common citizens.

Referring to the changes seen in the Valley after the scrapping of Article 370, he said: "The way people took an active part in the elections, voted in large numbers shows that they want development."

Birla arrived in the valley to inaugurate and participate in the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory. He arrived in Srinagar on August 29. (ANI)

