Disappointed to hear about deaths due to AES, heatwave in Bihar, says Ramdev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and the heatwave in Bihar.

Speaking at a public function here Ramdev said, "It is very disappointing to hear about deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and the heatwave in Bihar. I pray to God to give strength to family members of children who have died due to this disease."

"The government is doing everything possible to help the families of the deceased," he added.

Ramdev further suggested ways to prevent fever saying, "To prevent any form of fever one must drink gourd's juice. This will help in all sorts of fever."

"To fight heatwave one must eat chapatis made of barley and drink watermelon," he added.

Till today, as many as 128 deaths have occurred due to AES in Bihar, while 91 people have died of the heatwave in the state. (ANI)

