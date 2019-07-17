Disciplinary action initiated against Khammam municipal officials over TikTok video

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Disciplinary action was initiated against Khammam Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday after a TikTok video made by them in their office went viral on social media.

Speaking to ANI, Collector RV Karnan said, "We have reshuffled their offices and ordered for a pay cut".

The video, which went viral on social media, featured both men and women of the department crooning to romantic and filmy tracks.

The clip was recorded on the TikTok app and instantly caught the attention of their colleagues. (ANI)

