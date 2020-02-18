Discontinuing Bhamashah health insurance scheme has affected poor patients: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf on Tuesday alleged that state Health Minister Raghu Sharma was trying to mislead the state Assembly by saying that even after discontinuing the Bhamashah Health Insurance scheme, medical treatment to economically weaker patients is still being given.

"The Bhamashah health insurance scheme was closed as its MoU ended on December 13 and till now no new MoU has been signed," Saraf told reporters.

He claimed that the state government was doing anything in the health sector.

"The government is busy making announcements. For example, free medicines scheme for poor patients was announced but many essential medicines are in fact missing from medical counters in SMS hospital," Saraf said.

He also said that of the government's plan to open 1,000 Janata clinics "only eight clinics" have been opened. Besides, there are vacancies for more than 3,000 doctors in the state, he added. (ANI)

