'Discrepancy' in Arjun Rampal's statement, can be called for re-questioning by NCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case, can be called for re-questioning due to 'discrepancy' in his statement, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai.

"There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again," said Wankhede.



Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on December 16.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day. (ANI)

