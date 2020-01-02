Discussed and debated the world with him: Jaishankar on DP Tripathi's demise

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he is "deeply grieved" to hear the passing away of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Member of Parliament DP Tripathi.

"Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of DP Tripathi. Since 1973, when we joined JNU, have discussed and debated the world with him. Always open-minded and pragmatic. Will miss him very much," Jaishankar tweeted.

Tripathi passed away in Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed her condolence over the demise of the party veteran and said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of DP Tripathi. He was the General Secretary of NCP, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established".

"May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt condolences," she added. (ANI)

