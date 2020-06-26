Discussed roadmap for improving India's ease of doing business ranking: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he had a meeting with officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and he discussed the roadmap for improving India's ease of doing business ranking.

"Had a meeting with officials from @DIPPGOI and discussed the roadmap for improving India's Ease of Doing Business ranking. Our Government is committed towards ushering in structural reforms for the same," Piyush Goyal tweeted. (ANI)

