Discussions on interests of common people must be allowed in Parliament: Adhir Ranjan

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Monday said he expects from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party that all issues concerning interests of the common people are allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament.

"We also expect from the PM and the ruling party that all the issues concerning the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate, and dialogue," said Chowdhury.

"It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties are able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," he added.

The Winter Session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. (ANI)

