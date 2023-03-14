Discussions on "population explosion", "social harmony" held at Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha

Panipat (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI): During 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha', a three-day annual meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized in Haryana's Samalkha, various issues including "population explosion" in the country and "social harmony" were discussed, said the Sangh sources.

According to Sangh sources, emphasis was given to topics like spreading "social harmony" among the masses. Discussion on ways to control the population was also held during the event.

"India is dealing with 'population explosion'. The solution to this problem and ways to control it was discussed in the meeting. Along with this, issues leading to population explosion were also identified", said the Sangh sources.



"The imbalance of population in some parts of the country especially in states like Bengal, Assam, and Bihar bordering Bangladesh is also a major cause of concern," they added.

More than 1500 delegates from all over the country are participating in the event, during the course of which, various colours of Haryanvi tradition were displayed at the venue which became a centre of special attraction.

The Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Sangh is important for many reasons but its unique achievement is the introduction of Haryanvi culture to the rest of the country.

Previously on Sunday, at the beginning of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS at Samalkha of Panipat district Vaidya, RSS Joint Secretary said, "There will be discussions on increasing the women's participation with 'Shakhas' on Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Panipat with the completion of 100 years of establishment of RSS in 2025."

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is going to complete 100 years of its establishment in 2025", he added. (ANI)

