Discussions ongoing for implementation of NRC in Karnataka, says state Home Minister Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Talks are ongoing for the implementation of NRC in the state said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "Talks are ongoing for the implementation of NRC in the state. Karnataka is one of the states where a lot of people from across the border are coming and settling down because of which there are lots of issues. We are collecting all the information. We will discuss with the Union Home Minister and then go ahead."

Earlier BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had also called upon the Centre to extend National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Karnataka for removing Bangladeshis migrants from the state. Surya had also stated that illegal migrants are a security threat in Karnataka.

Recently, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had demanded to implement NRC in Delhi, claiming that illegal immigrants who have settled here are 'dangerous'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday said that the BJP-led Central government will not allow any "infiltrator" to stay in the county while refugees belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian religions will be given citizenship.

Addressing a public awakening programme on the NRC in New Delhi, Shah had stated that Prime Minister Modi led NDA government will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill before implementing the NRC. (ANI)

The NRC has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants. (ANI)