Discussions with DRDO on making indigenous ventilators: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said that discussions have been held with the research-related organisations on making available indigenous ventilators which are needed in hospitals in the treatment of COVID19 patients.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, "Today at a Cabinet Secretary-level meeting, DRDO, Bharat Electronics Limited and other main organisations of Government of India which are research-related were consulted as to how to promote our indigenous manufacturers so that sufficient ventilators can be provided to the country."

The government of India has prohibited the export of sanitizers and all ventilators including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing apparatus, falling under any ITCHS Code (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System), with immediate effect.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482.

Briefing media persons here today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said: "We have asked states to make dedicated COVID-19 hospitals."



He said that as per the information received so far, the work has started at the state level in Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)

