Disgruntled K'taka Congress MLAs shifted to undisclosed location in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLAs who were lodged in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel, have now been shifted to an undisclosed location in the city.

Earlier, there was a plan to shift the MLAs to Pune, which was later changed later to Goa, but now they have been put up at an undisclosed location in Mumbai.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been convened in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Last night, in an attempt to save the coalition government in Karnataka, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, MB Patil, and Eshwara Khandre held a meeting at an undisclosed location with legal advisers.

Both Congress and JD(S) on Monday made their ministers resign to "accommodate" the rebel MLAs, who are said to be unhappy.

Meanwhile, BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, saying he has lost the confidence of the House.

The party's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa claimed that the government has lost the majority in the Assembly and Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue.

Two independent MLAs - H Nagesh and R Shankar, who were a part of the government, have quit the Council of Ministers. Nagesh has also announced he will support BJP if it forms the government.

The 13-month-old coalition government in the state slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the Assembly on June 6.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath, however, had claimed that 14 MLAs jointly tendered their resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept their resignation.

