Disinfectant sprayed on people returning to West Bengal through 'Shramik special train'

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Disinfectant was sprayed on people who reached West Bengal by 'Shramik special train' from Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The train was carrying around 1188 people, mainly migrant workers, from Rajasthan's Ajmer.

The people who arrived at Dankuni Railway Station in Hooghly were screened at the railway station and were sprayed with a disinfectant.

"They are being sent to their respective home after a health check-up. 64 buses and 42 small vehicles have been placed for the purpose," West Bengal Police had informed on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier issued an advisory against the spraying of disinfectant on individuals and groups for COVID-19 management, saying it was physically and psychologically harmful.

"Even if a person is potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body. Also, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner," it had added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 with some relaxations.

The MHA had also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

The Ministry of Railways has been running 'Shramik special trains,' to ensure smooth movement of migrant labourers and others to their respective native places. (ANI)

