Disinvestment of Air India is anti-national, says Swamy

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that disinvestment of Air India is "anti-national" and he will move Court against it.

"Air India disinvestment process restarts today. THIS DEAL IS WHOLLY ANTI NATIONAL and I WILL FORCED TO GO TO COURT. WE CANNOT SELL OUR FAMILY SILVER," tweeted Swamy.

In November last year, Air India and Pawan Hans Ltd were among 28 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), which have been approved 'in principle' for strategic disinvestment by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. (ANI)

