Dispensaries in South West Delhi designated as COVID testing centres

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A meeting was held on Wednesday under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with all departments and directions were issued in compliance of directions received from MHA to ensure heightened surveillance in the containment zones and increase facility of testing in the South West district of the national capital.

Also, it was decided in the meeting that all dispensaries in the district shall function as single point of contact for COVID-related issues. Tests will be conducted at all dispensaries.

"All the dispensaries in the district are now designated as the COVID testing centres so now the general public may visit the dispensary for COVID related query. The Medical Officer concerned must be liberal in his approach for recommending the test for anyone with flu like symptoms. All such cases must be sampled and sent to the private labs for testing. It will be the responsibility of the Medical Officer to ensure that the result of the test is conveyed to all such individuals," Office of the District Magistrate stated.

Medical officers at dispensaries will also ensure admission at COVID care centres/health care centres or home isolation as per guidelines and will also facilitate the admission in private hospitals with the help of nodal officers deployed at the hospitals. (ANI)

