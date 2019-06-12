Representative image
Disproportionate assets: ACB raid underway at multiple locations in K'taka

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): A raid of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is underway at premises of three officials including a professor with regards to an alleged case of disproportionate assets.
The ACB is conducting searches at premises of Kallappa M Hosamai, a Professor in Karnataka University, Mahadevappa, an official of Department Of Mines and Geology, Mangaluru and Uday D Chabbi, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Joida, Uttara Kannada.
The raid is underway at Dharwad, Belagavi, Dandeli and two more locations in the state.
