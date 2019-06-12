Disproportionate assets: ACB raid underway at multiple locations in K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): A raid of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is underway at premises of three officials including a professor with regards to an alleged case of disproportionate assets.

The ACB is conducting searches at premises of Kallappa M Hosamai, a Professor in Karnataka University, Mahadevappa, an official of Department Of Mines and Geology, Mangaluru and Uday D Chabbi, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Joida, Uttara Kannada.

The raid is underway at Dharwad, Belagavi, Dandeli and two more locations in the state.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

