Disproportionate assets case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.62 crore of former IAS officer in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 1.62 crore of former IAS officer TO Sooraj under PMLA in connection with the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

The properties attached include vacant land situated in Kerala, fixed deposits, bank balance and investment in shares, held in his name as well purchased/ held in the name of his family members.

According to an official statement, ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, special cell, Ernakulam against TO Sooraj wherein he was charged for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the course of the investigation, it was unearthed that TO Sooraj had purchased several landed properties as well as vehicles in the name of his wife and in the name of their children.



Further, it was also found that he had purchased a vehicle in benami name of his associate. TO Sooraj had utilised the illegitimate money to acquire several properties in the name of his family members and associate.

Earlier, the ED had attached Proceeds of Crime in the form of various movable and immovable properties totally worth Rs 8.81 Crore held as well as in the name of his family members and associate.

With the present attachment, the total attachment, in this case, has reached to Rs 10.43 crore. Further investigation is under process.

TO Sooraj joined Kerala Government Service in the year 1980 as a Forest Ranger and subsequently was conferred IAS Cadre with effect from 1994. He had served in several departments in Kerala Government. (ANI)

