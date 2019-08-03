Disqualified K'tka MLA meets Yediyurappa, says have full faith in CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Dr K Sudhakar, one of the MLAs who were recently disqualified from Karnataka assembly after they resigned from Congress met with state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday and stated that he has faith in the latter that he will release grants for pending programs.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MLA Sudhakar said, "As I was absent on the day of Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony, I couldn't congratulate him. I have come today to congratulate the CM."

"The purpose of my visit today is to discuss pending development programs in Chikkaballapur. I have full faith in the CM that he will consider my request regarding the pending programs and release grants", he added.

Earlier on August 1, 15 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of erstwhile Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's order disqualifying them for the term of the present Assembly.

The petition, filed through advocate Shubhranshu Padhi, also sought setting aside of the Ramesh's July 28 order rejecting their resignations.

In their petition, the disqualified MLAs termed the then Speaker's decision as "wholly illegal, arbitrary and mala fide". They also submitted that their resignations were "voluntary and genuine". (ANI)

