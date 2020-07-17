'Disrespecting Periyar's statue won't go unchallenged in Tamil Nadu', says D Raja

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Some elements are trying to tarnish legendary Periyar's ideology however this will never go unchallenged said D Raja, General Secretary, CPI after news of miscreants throwing saffron colour on social reformer EV Ramaswamy Periyar's statue in Tamil Nadu.

"There are elements who are trying to tarnish his ideology. They want to show disrespect to Periyar's statue by demolishing it. This will never go unchallenged in the state of Tamil Nadu", said Raja.

A complaint has been filed by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) workers in the matter. Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot here.

Raja demanded strong action against the culprits. He said, "I demand TN govt should take strong action against the culprits. No culprits should be allowed to go scot-free. Disrespecting Periyar won't be tolerated in TN."

Taking to Twitter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned this move stating that Periyar is not a mere statue but the path to social justice.

Periyar is a legendary social reformer from Tamil Nadu who fought against social injustice, social oppression, and dominance of hierarchy. He was the founder of the widely popular 'Self-Respect movement' in Tamil Nadu.

Saffron colour was allegedly thrown on Periyar's statue in Coimbatore's Sundarapuram on Friday. (ANI)

