Dissatisfied with Congress' conduct, Khusbu Sundar joins BJP

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, said the reason behind leaving Congress is her dissatisfaction with the way the party is conducting itself.

"I have been away from a lot of issues and debates when it comes to Congress. The reason being I was not happy with the way the party was conducting itself. It is not about me. I firmly believe if you cannot keep the unity, sanity and party together and you can't solve your own issue then I don't think you can even think of solving the problems of this country," she told ANI.

Sundar was a prominent face of Congress and was also party spokesperson, but Congress dropped her from her position before she submitted her resignation letter to Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi today.



She said that Rahul Gandhi is aware of the issue she had with the party as she spoke to him directly

"Sonia Gandhi is also aware of it, as I have written a letter to her," she added.

Talking about her decision to join the BJP, Sunder said when 128 crore people have faith in the Prime Minister, then the party must be doing something right.

"My expectations are not about what the party is going to do for me, but they are about what the party is going to do for the people of this country. When you have 128 crore people actually believing in one person that is our prime minister, I think they are doing something absolutely right".

Sundar joined BJP today in New Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu party president L Murugun and National General Secretary CT Ravi, ahead of Tamil Nadu polls scheduled for next year. (ANI)

