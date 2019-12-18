Dissent is allowed in democracy but not violence: Union Minister Puri

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that dissent is allowed in a democracy but violence is not and the people doing so are protesting against the state.

"We can hold a discussion with the people who have been misguided, as said by Home Minister Amit Shah. Secondly, dissent is allowed in a democracy but violence is not. So the people who are doing so have a different agenda. They are not protesting against the CAA but against the state," Puri told ANI.

BJP MP Pravesh Verma told ANI that there are several powers, which want everyone to fight. He further appealed to everyone to once go through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the clarification.

"There are several powers who want everyone to fight. I want to appeal to everyone to once read the CAA. This Act does not talk about the citizenship of any person of any religion living in this country," said Verma.

"It only talks about giving citizenship right to the minorities, who have suffered religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The citizenship of any of the countrymen currently living here would not be affected. If the Act talks about snatching the citizenship of any citizen of India, then we would be called guilty," he added.

Protests against the CAA escalated across the country on Sunday. The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

