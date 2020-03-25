Distribute free ration, give tax rebate to small businessmen to combat COVID19 impact: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the nation is fighting a war against coronavirus and two pronged strategy is needed to combat the disease as well as to aid the daily wage workers.



He took to twitter and said, "Our country is fighting a war with #Coronavirus. Today the question is, what should we do so that fewer people lose their lives? The government has a huge responsibility to control the situation. I believe our strategy should be divided into two parts."



Emphasizing that government needs to contain the spread of coronavirus by taking some steps of testing and creating a large emergency temporary hospital in urban areas."Grappling with covid 19 a. Living in isolation and testing patients extensively to prevent infection. b. Immediate expansion of a large emergency temporary hospital in urban areas. Full ICU facility should be available in these medical areas," he described the two parts in a series of tweets.



Pointing to the adverse effects of lockdown, Gandhi said " Daily wage workers need immediate help. There should be direct cash transfer into their account. The free ration should be available. Any delay in this will be disastrous. b. Business is at a standstill. There should be tax rebate; financial assistance should be given so that jobs are saved. Small businessmen should get government assurance," he added. (ANI)

