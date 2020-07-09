Distribution of free foodgrains can be completed by Aug 31 under Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme: Paswan

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said that states and UTs can complete distribution of remaining free foodgrains and whole gram allocated under Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme by August 31, 2020.

Speaking about extension of the distribution of ANBA free foodgrains till August 31, 2020, he said that the scheme was launched on May 15, 2020, and the identification process of genuine beneficiaries took some time and distribution period of the balance of already lifted 6.39 LMT food grains with the states/UTs has been extended till August 31.

"Now states and UTs can complete distribution of the balance of allocated free foodgrains and whole gram under ANB by August 31, 2020," Paswan said.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package, 5 kg of free foodgrains per person and 1 kg of free whole gram per family has been distributed to migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) or state scheme PDS cards.

During the video conferencing, Paswan said that the states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains.

"States and UTs have distributed 2,32,433 MT of food grains to 2.24 crore beneficiaries in May and to 2.25 crore beneficiaries in June, 2020," Paswan said, according to an official release. (ANI)

