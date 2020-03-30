District administration in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar fixes maximum price of food items to stop black marketing

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): In order to stop the black marketing of food items, the district administration has fixed their prices amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

According to an order issued by the office of District Magistrate dated March 29, the maximum price for 1 kilogram flour has been fixed at Rs 28-30, and for 1 kilogram rice it is Rs 30-35.

The rate of 1 kilogram salt has been fixed at Rs 15-20, and for a kilogram of sugar it is Rs 38-40.

Prices of several other food items too have been fixed.

The order from the DM's office read: "If any person/shopkeeper is found selling food items at price more than that has been mentioned, action will be taken against them in accordance with the law." (ANI)

