District Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri case today over Ashish Mishra bail plea

Lakhimpur Khiri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): The District Court will hold a hearing on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Khiri violence case today.

Ashish Mishra who is the main accused in the case can be brought to court and five other accused will also be produced.

Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm Laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Mishra, again moved to the High Court as the Court's earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana with Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli said, "The High Court shall decide the bail application afresh expeditiously, and preferably within a period of three months."



The top court set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and remit the matter back to the High Court.

The top court said that the order of the Allahabad High Court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled.

The Court directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (ANI)

