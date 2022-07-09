Districts of Karnataka that are likely to witness rains till July 10

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring issued alerts on Saturday for Udupi, Mangalore, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shimoga, Hassan predicting heavy rains in the regions till July 10.

A forecast of widespread moderate to very heavy rains over Coastal Karnataka districts till July 10 over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts has been made by the department.

The Malnad region of the state will witness widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan & Shivamogga districts.



North interior Karnataka will also witness widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains, that are likely over Belagavi, Raichur, Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburgi, and Vijayapura districts. Widespread light to moderate rains is predicted to lash over the remaining districts of the region.

South interior districts will witness scattered to widespread very light to light rains, including Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru, and Mysuru districts. Isolated to scattered, very light rains to light rains are predicted to lash over the remaining districts of the region.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is likely to witness isolated very light to light rains.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

