5 districts put on alert, schools shut in Malkangiri as IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha government on Friday directed collectors of five districts to remain alert in view of the heavy rains forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a letter, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Nuapada to closely monitor the situation as it may create a flood-like situation in these districts.

In Malkangiri, schools will remain closed for two days as heavy downpour lashes the district. District Administration Malkangiri said both the government and private schools will shut sown from August 3 to 5.

The SRF has also asked the collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise due to heavy rains.

"The administrative officials will initiate necessary measures to identify vulnerable residential schools, welfare institutions which may get inundated and subsequently shift the inmates to safer shelters if required," as per the advisory.

The district authorities have been directed to make advance arrangements for food, water, sanitation, and medical facilities and relief camps.

Fire services teams have been asked to stay prepared to carry out search and rescue operations. (ANI)