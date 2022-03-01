Divisional Admin Kashmir establishes helpline for Kashmiri residents, students stuck in Ukraine

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Divisional Administration Kashmir on Tuesday established a helpline for stranded residents or students of Kashmir in Ukraine to provide them assistance from the government.

According to the administration, the concerned and their family members can contact on phone numbers---01942457312 and 01942473135 in case of any help from the government.

India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine.

The government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.



"Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland... to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

The union government has also launched "Operation Ganga" to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. (ANI)







