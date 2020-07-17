Divisional Commissioner reviews progress on border bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of border districts to review the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Director Planning, Chief Planning Officer Jammu, besides executive engineers of executing agencies while Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner sought district wise status report of construction of bunkers and the Deputy Commissioners apprised him about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts. It was informed that work is in progress on bunkers in the districts, said Jammu and Kashmir administration in a press release.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs for monitoring the progress on a regular basis. The executing agencies were asked to expedite the pace to meet the set timelines for completion of the construction of individual and community bunkers. He also asked the DCs to formulate and share the complete plan of all the bunkers.

Meanwhile, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan has ordered compulsory registration of road travellers entering Jammu at checkpoints Ban Toll Plaza and Purmandal Morh checkpoint. (ANI)

