Divyang entrepreneurs inspire visitors at Surajkund Crafts Mela in Faridabad

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The participation of a dozen divyang entrepreneurs has added to the charm of the ongoing Surajkund Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana.

These divyang entrepreneurs, who have set up shops from stall numbers 901 to 912, and have come to the fair from all across the country, are proving to be an inspiration for the visitors.

According to a release by the Haryana government, these people had turned entrepreneurs after taking loans ranging from Rs 25 thousand to 1 lakh provided by the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation.

"Abhishek once worked as a laborer in a company started his handicraft work by taking a loan of Rs 25,000 and today he has 12 artisans working under him and is trading above Rs 12 lakh per month," according to the release.

"Haiyapan of Puducherry, took a loan of Rs 1 lakh and today artificial jewelry manufactured by him are very popular," it added.

The release further added, "Vicky, who hails from Patiala, has a very flourishing Phulkari business which is popular abroad as well. Pandurang, who arrived from Kolhapur, Maharashtra started the business of Kolhapuri chappals. Likewise, Akil Ahmed of Chandigarh started his handicrafts business in the same manner, despite being divyang, he is a well known successful businessman."

The 34th Surajkund Crafts Mela-2020, with the state of Himachal Pradesh as its central theme, is seeing participation from at least 20 countries and all states in India. It is being held from February 1 to 16 in the Faridabad district of Haryana. (ANI)

