Diwali 2020: Only green crackers allowed in Andhra, to be burst from 8-10 pm

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Amid concerns regarding air pollution, the Andhra Pradesh government has allowed sale of only greencrackers and restricted bursting of crackers to two hours -- from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion of Diwali.

"Only green crackers shall be sold and used, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers is restricted to two hours 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day," the state government said in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh Government in accordance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered restrictions on bursting and sale of crackers.



A Government Order (GO) has been issued by the State Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, signed by the State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

As Diwali is being celebrated amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh government has urged buyers and sellers to follow all health protocols. "All shops selling crackers should maintain 10 feet distance between the shops. Buyers should maintain 6 feet distance between them. The public is advised not to use sanitiser while bursting crackers, instead suggested using soaps."

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 11. (ANI)

