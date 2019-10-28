Diwali aftermath: Delhi battles to breathe, Air quality dips to 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi woke up to poor air quality a day after Diwali, and residents of the city complained about difficulty in breathing and of burning sensation in the eyes here on Monday morning.

Roads in several areas of Delhi were littered with cracker waste after Diwali.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital is in the higher-end of 'very poor' category today.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded earlier today the major pollutant levels of PM 2.5 were at 500 in the 'Severe' category, in Lodhi Road area.

Agan Tiwari, a resident of Lodhi Road, complained about pollution in his area.

"The pollution in Delhi has definitely increased. I go running every day but today I cannot even think of taking a walk in such a situation. I am experiencing breathlessness while walking," he said.

Kumakhya Kumar Paswan, a local complained about difficulty in breathing and irritation due to pollution and dust particles and urged the government to do something about it.

Ashok Chaudhary, a resident of Lodhi Road said: "The pollution in Delhi is majorly caused due to stubble burning. Delhi is working to curb the pollution effect but other states should also work in this direction." (ANI)