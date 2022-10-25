Diwali: Delhi CP meets on-duty police personnel, distributes sweets

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met the police personnel deployed on duty in different parts of the national capital.



Arora interacted with them and distributed sweets among them wishing them a happy Diwali on the auspicious occasion.



Sharing the joys of Diwali, people greeted each other on Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people and wished the festival brought them joy and well-being.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi said in a Twitter post.



President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings for the festival of light.

"Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also wished that the festival brings brightness and joy all around.

"Greetings on Deepavali. May the festival of light bring brightness and joy all around. #Deepavali2022," Sitharaman tweeted.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

