Diwali-like celebration in Indore on Ram temple bhoomi pujan day: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that Diwali-like celebrations will be held here by lighting 10,000 diyas at Pitra Parvat on August 5 to celebrate the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We will also appeal to people to light diyas at their home on and clang thalis (plates) on August 5," said Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya has also facilitated the transport of 11 kg silver to Ayodhya by cyclist Neeraj Yagnik. Yagnik will carry sacred water and soil from the Janapav pilgrimage centre to Ayodhya. The 54-year-old cyclist has claimed that he will cover the 960 km to Ayodhya in a span of 72 hours.

Meanwhile, as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hails the construction of Ram Temple, Vijayvargiya slammed him saying, "When a man's last time comes, he starts remembering God."

"Congress expresses happiness and we welcome them...because the Congress leaders used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary but now that they have got the wisdom, we welcome their decision," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

