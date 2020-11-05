Diya sales in Hyderbad affected by COVID-19 ahead of Diwali

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): With less than 10 days left for Diwali, diya sellers in Hyderabad say that sales have gone down severely from last year and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lakshman Lal, a pottery seller said, "This Diwali we are selling all kinds of diyas. I bring in diyas from various parts of the country and sell them here in Hyderabad. Due to this COVID-19 situation, people are not coming forward to buy diyas. Some people are preparing diyas in their homes while the rest are still afraid to come out. Sales have come down compared to last year."

Vallana, a buyer, told ANI that the festive season was dull this year due to the pandemic and very few people had come out to buy diyas.

"We as Indians are always good at celebrations and festivals with Diwali being a prominent one. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 situation this year, preparations for Diwali have become dull. Very few people have come out this year but considering the current situation, it is better to celebrate at home," said Vallana. (ANI)

